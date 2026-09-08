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Home / The School Tribune / Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, celebrates Janmashtami

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, celebrates Janmashtami

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, celebrated Janmashtami. Tiny tots presented a delightful Radha-Krishna dance, while Grade III students dressed as Radha, Krishna and other characters showcased captivating performances. The celebrations featured speeches, poems, fancy dress, fashion show, ‘bhajans’ and religious presentations highlighting Lord Krishna’s teachings. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) appreciated the students’ efforts and urged them to follow Krishna’s values. Principal Anjali Choudhary highlighted the festival’s significance and promoted respect for all religions.

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