Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, excel in quiz

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, once again excelled in the Punjab State Level 'Bharat Ko Jano Quiz Competition' held at Govt Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, Chandigarh. The school's junior team, comprising Angel (Class VIII) and Smisthi (Class 8th), secured the first position, winning the state-level competition. The senior team, Amandeep Singh (Class XII) and Khushi Chetry (Class IX), achieved second place. The school's teams outperformed others, earning a spot at the regional-level competition in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) congratulated the teams on their outstanding result, praising their hard work, determination and intelligence, as well as teacher Neha Mehra's efforts in preparing the teams.

