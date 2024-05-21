Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, girl bags gold in taekwondo

The Punjab Taekwondo Association organised the 27th Punjab State Taekwondo Championship at Guru Nanak VBT Polytechnic, Phase 1, Mohali. Players from all districts of Punjab participated in the championship. Gurvir Kaur of Class XI bagged gold medal in the competition and brought laurels to the school. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retired) congratulated the winner and appreciated the efforts put in by her to win the competition.

