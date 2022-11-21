Golden Bells Public School, Sec 77, Mohali

The school's junior team Lubhanya (VII) and Sofia (VII), Senior team Harvir Kaur (XII) and Amandeep Singh (IX) participated in 'Bharat Ko Jano' Quiz organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad. As many as seven teams, both at Senior and Junior levels, participated in the competition. The school's winning team comprising Harvir Kaur and Amandeep Singh (Sr) and Lubhanya brought laurels to the school by grabbing first position. The school also got the trophy of appreciation. In charge Neha Mehra and Japneet Kaur were also felicitated by the committee members.
