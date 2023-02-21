Golden Bells Public School, Sec 77, Mohali

The school organised a trip to Forest Hill for students of Classes VI to XII. When they reached there, they were served a light breakfast. Thereafter, instructors took them for trekking. Later, various adventurous activities started in the lap of nature like zigzag bridge crossing, commando net race, monkey crawl and rope climbing. They also went on a zip line obstacle course. They were then served lunch. In the end, students danced on the beats of some foot-tapping music.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...