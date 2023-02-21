Golden Bells Public School, Sec 77, Mohali

The school organised a trip to Forest Hill for students of Classes VI to XII. When they reached there, they were served a light breakfast. Thereafter, instructors took them for trekking. Later, various adventurous activities started in the lap of nature like zigzag bridge crossing, commando net race, monkey crawl and rope climbing. They also went on a zip line obstacle course. They were then served lunch. In the end, students danced on the beats of some foot-tapping music.