Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

Under the theme of "Be Healthy Eat Healthy", a healthy-tiffin competition was organised in the school for Kindergarten students. The motive behind this competition was to inculcate habits of eating healthy home-made food rather than junk food. Students displayed their tiffins which were filled poha, sandwiches, mixed vegetables, etc. They were judged on the basis of nutrition of the food in their tiffins, its presentation, quality, taste and cleanliness. Winners were given prizes. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (Retd) appreciated the efforts and amount of work put in by students.
