Golden Bells Public School, Sec 77, Mohali

Varun Manhas, student of the school, bagged silver medal in 200m race in the 18th District Athletics Championship held at Sport Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) congratulated the student and attributed his victory to his hard work and good techniques taught by his teacher Vikram Singh.
