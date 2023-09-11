Golden Bells Public School, Sec 77, Mohali, celebrates Teacher’s Day

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. The day began with a warm welcome where every teacher was greeted with a bouquet of flowers by a group of children. A great party at Termerica, Sector 74, Mohali, was organised, followed by various games such as tambola. Teachers were dressed up in different colourful attires. The winners of the games were given prizes. The best dressed teacher was also given prize.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties
Bin Salman is currently on a State visit
Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Noticeable wet patches on the field at R Premadas Stadium sh...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today
Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...
Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest
The film retells the tragedy of 24-year-old Jassi Sidhu who ...