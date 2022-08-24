Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

A special assembly was conducted by Class XII students at the school to salute the nation and its freedom fighters on the eve of its 75th Independence Day. Students were enlightened about the significance of the day. Various cultural items like patriotic songs, dances and plays were presented on the occasion that filled everyone’s heart with emotions and patriotism. The students of kindergarten and Class 1 to 5 made Independence Day-related badges, kites and flags. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa advised the students to become ideal citizens of the country. He encouraged them to hoist the Tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India’s independence under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by the Central Government.