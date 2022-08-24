Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

The school celebrated Janamashtami with religious fervour. Tiny-tots presented a beautiful dance in the form of 'Rass-Leela'. Students of Class I and II came dressed in the attire of Radha and Krishna. They presented mesmerising dance on teachings of Lord Krishna. A speech was delivered and poems were recited on the life of Krishna. Various activities were organised, viz fancy dress, fashion show, bhajan and religious speeches. A play was presented on the birth of Krishna and it left everybody spellbound. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) appreciated the efforts of the participants and advised them to emulate teachings of Lord Krishna. He emphasised on the importance of every religion in life and conveyed the message not to fight in the name of any religion.
