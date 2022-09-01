Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

A science exhibition was held at the school. Budding scientists displayed different models with great enthusiasm and explained the concepts of the projects. Many students showcased their science and S.St projects like solar system, physical division, Pythagoras theory, rainwater harvesting, etc. The winners of the exhibition are Class IV, VIII, IX and XII. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa was overwhelmed to see each child's performance. He appreciated the efforts of the students.