Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

A science exhibition was held at the school. Budding scientists displayed different models with great enthusiasm and explained the concepts of the projects. Many students showcased their science and S.St projects like solar system, physical division, Pythagoras theory, rainwater harvesting, etc. The winners of the exhibition are Class IV, VIII, IX and XII. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa was overwhelmed to see each child's performance. He appreciated the efforts of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...