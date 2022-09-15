Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

Teacher's Day was celebrated atthe school. The school auditorium was beautifully decorated for the occasion. Students paid homage to their teachers through speeches and songs. The teachers were given adorable titles written on hand-made cards. Bhangra performance enthralled the audience. Various games were also organised for the teachers. The Chairman of the school, Col. C.S. Bawa, gave an inspirational speech and honoured the teachers by giving appreciation gifts.