Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

Teacher's Day was celebrated atthe school. The school auditorium was beautifully decorated for the occasion. Students paid homage to their teachers through speeches and songs. The teachers were given adorable titles written on hand-made cards. Bhangra performance enthralled the audience. Various games were also organised for the teachers. The Chairman of the school, Col. C.S. Bawa, gave an inspirational speech and honoured the teachers by giving appreciation gifts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...