Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The Bharat Vikas Parishad organised a speech competition on the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the school. The theme of the speech competition was ‘Hind di Chadar, Sant Saroop, Adol-Chit’. Total 20 school students participated in Manteshwar Singh Memorial Guru Teg Bahadur sacrifice day ‘Speech Competition’. Gurdan Singh of Golden Bells Public School got the second rank. Gurdan Singh’s speech was highly appreciated by Judge Chaudhary Sahib and Dr Tarlochan Singh. The winners were honoured with trophies and certificates. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa congratulated Gurdan Singh and gave a cash prize of Rs 1,100.