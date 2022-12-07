Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

An excursion to Chattbir Zoo was organised for tiny tots. It was really thrilling and learning experience. Animals like monkeys, rhino, bears, elephants, etc, attracted the children. The exciting features were Lion Safari and the Bird Sanctuary. Children were thrilled to witness a variety of birds in the open arena. Games were organised to entertain the children. They relished snacks and other eatables. They came back in the afternoon beholding the sweet memories of the trip.