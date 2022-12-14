Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school organised an adventurous trip for students of Classes VI to XII. Students were gathered early in the morning on the school premises and their journey began to "Mapple Forest" at Mohiwal village in Anandpur Sahib. Students tested the zip line obstacle course, which was based on making them strong in different situations. Students enjoyed clicking their selfies, group photographs and collecting the memories of the mesmerising beauty of nature around them. They played entertaining games like ball in a bucket, tug-of-war etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...