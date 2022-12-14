Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school organised an adventurous trip for students of Classes VI to XII. Students were gathered early in the morning on the school premises and their journey began to "Mapple Forest" at Mohiwal village in Anandpur Sahib. Students tested the zip line obstacle course, which was based on making them strong in different situations. Students enjoyed clicking their selfies, group photographs and collecting the memories of the mesmerising beauty of nature around them. They played entertaining games like ball in a bucket, tug-of-war etc.