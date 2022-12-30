Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

The school commemorated Shaheedi Diwas of Chaar Sahibzadas with great respect on the school premises. The invited guests on the occasion, Study Circle founder Balwinder Singh Sagar and Jatinder Pal Singh, enlightened the audience about the sacrifices of Chaar Sahibzaade. Teachers gave speeches through which they told about Sikh religion and its importance. They explained the martyrdom of Sahibzadas. Prabhkirat, Akashdeep and Nikhil, students of Class XI presented beautiful religious songs and recited a shabad. At the end, Col CS Bawa (retd) gave a speech in which he asked the students and staff members to live simple life and follow the path shown by our Gurus and to remain in touch with roots of Sikhism. He requested everyone to respect all religions as ‘we all are enjoying this freedom just because of the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his family. The programme ended with the distribution of ‘parsad’ among all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee