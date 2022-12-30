Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

The school commemorated Shaheedi Diwas of Chaar Sahibzadas with great respect on the school premises. The invited guests on the occasion, Study Circle founder Balwinder Singh Sagar and Jatinder Pal Singh, enlightened the audience about the sacrifices of Chaar Sahibzaade. Teachers gave speeches through which they told about Sikh religion and its importance. They explained the martyrdom of Sahibzadas. Prabhkirat, Akashdeep and Nikhil, students of Class XI presented beautiful religious songs and recited a shabad. At the end, Col CS Bawa (retd) gave a speech in which he asked the students and staff members to live simple life and follow the path shown by our Gurus and to remain in touch with roots of Sikhism. He requested everyone to respect all religions as ‘we all are enjoying this freedom just because of the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his family. The programme ended with the distribution of ‘parsad’ among all.