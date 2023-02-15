Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

A farewell function was organised by the students of Class XI for Class XII students. Manveer and Krish gave a welcome speech for their seniors. Games and a ramp walk were organised on the occasion. A bhangra performance was another highlight. School Director Gurjit Bawa and Principal Anjali Chaudhry felicitated Golden Boy Gurdan Singh, Golden Girl Harvir Kaur, Mr Handsome Nishant Sharma and Miss Elegant Ishmine Kaur. Jagmeet Singh was given the title of the Confident Student and Aditya Rana bagged the title of Sincere Student. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and best wishes by Col CS Bawa (Retd). He encouraged students to follow the right path in their life and work hard with honesty.