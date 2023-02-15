Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

A farewell function was organised by the students of Class XI for Class XII students. Manveer and Krish gave a welcome speech for their seniors. Games and a ramp walk were organised on the occasion. A bhangra performance was another highlight. School Director Gurjit Bawa and Principal Anjali Chaudhry felicitated Golden Boy Gurdan Singh, Golden Girl Harvir Kaur, Mr Handsome Nishant Sharma and Miss Elegant Ishmine Kaur. Jagmeet Singh was given the title of the Confident Student and Aditya Rana bagged the title of Sincere Student. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and best wishes by Col CS Bawa (Retd). He encouraged students to follow the right path in their life and work hard with honesty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...