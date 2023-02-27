Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

A sports meet was organised for the students of Pre-nursery to Class III which saw a combination of traditional and modern games. Various activities were arranged for all age groups like hula hoop race, hurdle race, balancing balloons and pyramid-making. Winners were given trophies and certificates. School chairman Col. CS Bawa (Retd) appreciated students for putting their best foot forward.
