Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

A “Choco Burst Party” was organised in the kindergarten section of the school. Kids brought chocolates, chocolate cookies, chocolate cakes, muffins, choco pie, brown rice and many other delights. They all were attired in brown coloured dress. Songs, dances and chocolate sharing were the main activities of the day. The activity was the last party of their kindergarten session as they are now moving to the higher class. The motive behind this party was the ‘recognition of brown colour’ among the small children. Chocolates were distributed among the students. Principal of the school Anjali Chaudhry said such celebrations make learning fun for small children and give them an opportunity to open up.
