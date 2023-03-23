Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school held a convocation for students who have completed their KG class. Students were taken to their new classroom of Class I to make them familiar their new surroundings. They spent the occasion reciting rhymes, narrating stories and dancing on foot-tapping numbers. They were thrilled to wear black caps and gowns while getting certificates. The event was conducted under the guidance of Simardeep Kaur, coordinator of the kindergarten section. School Director Gurjeet Bawa congratulated all children.
