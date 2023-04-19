Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

A "path" was organised in the school to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi. Children were told that Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, held Baisakhi celebrations that resulted in the formation of Khalsa Panth. Prasad was distributed among children and staff members. Students gave speeches during the assembly to highlight the religious importance of the festival. School Chairman Col. CS Bawa encouraged students to stay connected with the roots of their cultural heritage.