Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

The school celebrated Mother's Day with great enthusiasm. Various competitions were held on the occasion which included dining table laying competition and photo-frame making, bouquet making, best mom's crown activities. The Kindergarten section commemorated this day by inviting all mothers of classes Pre- nursery to Class KG. Various activities were held in which mothers participated. They enjoyed playing all games, especially musical chair and tambola. Winning mothers got prizes at the end.
