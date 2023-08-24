Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

On Independence Day, the school campus was beautifully decorated with flags and balloons. The national flag was hoisted by the Principal of the school. A cultural programme was also held by students of Class X and XII. A speech was given by teacher Kajal to pay homage to the brave martyrs of the country. Melodious patriotic songs were sung. Students of Class X mesmerised everyone with their dance performance on the beats of the renowned patriotic song “Jai ho”. Children of the kindergarten section stole the show by their perfect enactment of the characters of great freedom fighters.

#Mohali