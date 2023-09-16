Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, Mohali

The school celebrated Janmashtami. Tiny tots presented a beautiful ‘Radha-Krishna’ dance. Students of Class I and II came in the attire of Radha, Krishna and many more. They presented mesmerising dance on the teachings of Lord Krishna. Speeches were delivered and poems were recited on the life of Krishna. Various activities like fancy dress, fashion show, bhajan and religious speeches were organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla
This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...
Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK
The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...
NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case
A DMK councillor in Coimbatore is among those under the agen...