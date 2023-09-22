Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

Hindi Divas was celebrated at the school. Children paid respect to Hindi language through speeches and poems. Student of Class IV gave a dance performance on the song, “Hindi bhasha rashtra ki bhasha”. The song sung by students of the school “Sare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara” inspired the audience to have a sense of patriotism. Principal Anjali Chaudhary advised the students to appreciate Hindi language and respect it.

#Mohali