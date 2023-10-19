Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The 67th Punjab School Games were held at Phase 3B2, Mohali. Students of the school represented Mohali district in the district-level Tournament. Ten teams participated from various districts of all over Punjab. The school’s boys have been participating every year in this tournament and winning the championship. This year, the school team got the first position in the Under-19 category. Four students — Karamjot Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sujal Chauhan and Atul Kumar — were selected for the state-level championship. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) congratulated the players for their excellent performance.
