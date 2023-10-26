Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

An excursion to Chokhi Dhani was organised for Nursery to Class VIII of the school. The visit was a distinct experience in itself showcasing the rural culture of Rajasthan, with hut-shaped infrastructures, welcoming smiles, a plethora of activities and tasteful spread of Rajasthan delicacies. The well-known dance performance of Rajasthan ghoomar made the children dumbstruck. The puppet show narrated tales from the ancient times that is typical to Rajasthani culture. Children came back beholding the sweet memories of the trip.

#Mohali #Rajasthan