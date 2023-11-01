Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated Dasehra. A cultural programme was organised. Students dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman, etc, and took turns to enact a portion of great epic, the Ramayan, highlighting the message of respecting and obeying elders. Dandiya performance was mesmerising. Chairman Col CS Bawa advised the students to follow the path of righteousness and truth.

#Mohali