Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school’s junior team, Lubhanya (Class VIII) and Saksham Mann Singh (Class VII), and senior team, Radhika (Class X) and Amandeep Singh (Class X), participated in ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Quiz, organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, and grabbed the first position in both category. They received trophies and certificates. Seven teams, both in senior and junior categories, participated in the competition. After six rounds on miscellaneous topics, like religion, cultures, sports, history and current affairs, the school’s students left a huge margin of score to be covered by their competitors. In charge Neha Mehra was also felicitated by committee members.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...