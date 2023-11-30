Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school’s junior team, Lubhanya (Class VIII) and Saksham Mann Singh (Class VII), and senior team, Radhika (Class X) and Amandeep Singh (Class X), participated in ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Quiz, organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, and grabbed the first position in both category. They received trophies and certificates. Seven teams, both in senior and junior categories, participated in the competition. After six rounds on miscellaneous topics, like religion, cultures, sports, history and current affairs, the school’s students left a huge margin of score to be covered by their competitors. In charge Neha Mehra was also felicitated by committee members.

#Bharat #Mohali