Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at the school. Children from pre-nursery to KG visited a gurdwara. The students enjoyed the holy atmosphere and performed kirtan there. The celebration commenced with a prayer. Students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and were inspired to lead a life like him. Shabads and holy hymns were sung from Guru Granth Sahib by teachers and students. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd), advised the students to follow the path and principles of Guru Nanak Dev.

#Mohali