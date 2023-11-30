Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at the school. Children from pre-nursery to KG visited a gurdwara. The students enjoyed the holy atmosphere and performed kirtan there. The celebration commenced with a prayer. Students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and were inspired to lead a life like him. Shabads and holy hymns were sung from Guru Granth Sahib by teachers and students. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd), advised the students to follow the path and principles of Guru Nanak Dev.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...