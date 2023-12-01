Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

After winning thedistrict-level competition in “Bharat Ko Jano”, the school’s junior team, Saksham Mann Singh (Class VII) and Lubhanya (Class VIII), and senior team, Amandeep Singh (Class X) and Radhika (Class X), went to participate at the state-level competition in Sirhind. They grabbed the second position in the state junior level and senior level competition. Twenty-one teams, both at senior and junior level, participated in the competition. After various rounds, the seven best teams were chosen. The school’s winning team bagged medals and certificates and also got the Trophy of Appreciation.

