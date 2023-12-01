Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

After winning thedistrict-level competition in “Bharat Ko Jano”, the school’s junior team, Saksham Mann Singh (Class VII) and Lubhanya (Class VIII), and senior team, Amandeep Singh (Class X) and Radhika (Class X), went to participate at the state-level competition in Sirhind. They grabbed the second position in the state junior level and senior level competition. Twenty-one teams, both at senior and junior level, participated in the competition. After various rounds, the seven best teams were chosen. The school’s winning team bagged medals and certificates and also got the Trophy of Appreciation.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...