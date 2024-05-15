Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with a special assembly with cultural programme organised by students of Class IX. The students showed their love and affection towards their mothers by performing a beautiful dance. The teachers and students were emotional and everyone’s eyes were moist on witnessing the performance. A heart-touching skit was presented by students of Class IX on the changed emotions of the children towards their parents in the modern world. Chairman of the school CS Bawa and Principal Anjali Chaudhary praised the students and teachers for their efforts in organising the event.

