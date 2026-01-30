Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali celebrates Basant Panchami

The school celebrated Basant Panchami. A kite-flying activity was conducted for the boys of classes VI to XI, where the open sky came alive with colourful kites soaring high. The students enthusiastically participated, showcasing their coordination, patience, and sportsman spirit. Simultaneously, a kite-making activity was organised for students of classes I to VIII. The young learners displayed remarkable creativity by designing kites using bright hues of yellow, the traditional colour of Basant Panchami.

