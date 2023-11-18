Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, celebrates Diwali

The school celebrated Diwali. The school was decorated with diyas and lights. Students displayed their creativity and talent in various competitions like rangoli, diya decoration, candles decoration and thali decoration. Students decorated the reception area with intricate rangoli designs and various other embellishments. The whole school reverberated with energy and enthusiasm. The director and the principal took round of the campus and appreciated the efforts of the students.

#Diwali #Mohali