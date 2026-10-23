Golden Bells School win volleyball championship

Golden Bells Public School (GBPS), Mohali, emerged victorious in the Under-17 category of the Interschool Boys' Volleyball Running Championship held at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali. The high-octane tournament brought together teams from six prominent regional schools, showcasing exceptional sportsmanship, teamwork and discipline. The school’s U-17 squad dominated the court with an outstanding performance to claim the championship title. Following the victory, the school management, including Principal Anjali Choudhry and Chairman Lt Col CS Bawa (Retd), warmly congratulated the winning team and coaching staff for bringing laurels to the institution.

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