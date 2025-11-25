DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Golden Earth Global School hosts annual sports meet

Golden Earth Global School hosts annual sports meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur, hosted its annual sports meet for students from Nursery to Class V. The day commenced with a bright and energetic opening ceremony, featuring a charming march past by tiny tots holding colourful flags. The torch was lit by budding athletes alongside honourable Chief Guest Navreet Singh Virk (PCS) SP Sangrur, symbolising the light of aspiration and healthy competition. Various fun races like butterfly, pack the bag, drag the ball and zig-zag races saw the little ones giggle their way to the finish line. Students participated enthusiastically in events like 50m dash, obstacle race and three-legged race, promoting teamwork. The event culminated with a spirited relay race across all primary grades, showcasing great coordination and team spirit. Chief Guest Sr Navreet Singh Virk emphasised the importance of physical activity, while Executive Director Tejinder Singh Walia praised the efforts of students, parents and organisers. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts