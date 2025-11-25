Golden Earth Global School hosts annual sports meet

Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur, hosted its annual sports meet for students from Nursery to Class V. The day commenced with a bright and energetic opening ceremony, featuring a charming march past by tiny tots holding colourful flags. The torch was lit by budding athletes alongside honourable Chief Guest Navreet Singh Virk (PCS) SP Sangrur, symbolising the light of aspiration and healthy competition. Various fun races like butterfly, pack the bag, drag the ball and zig-zag races saw the little ones giggle their way to the finish line. Students participated enthusiastically in events like 50m dash, obstacle race and three-legged race, promoting teamwork. The event culminated with a spirited relay race across all primary grades, showcasing great coordination and team spirit. Chief Guest Sr Navreet Singh Virk emphasised the importance of physical activity, while Executive Director Tejinder Singh Walia praised the efforts of students, parents and organisers. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

Advertisement