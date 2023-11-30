Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur

Parkash purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at the school. The programme started with the path of Sukhmani Sahib by members of the school administration and staff. Students participated in different activities about the tradition and history of Sikh religion, like speech, shabad gayan, life of 10 Sikh Gurus, turban-tying competition and Gurbani kanth competition. Students not only got the knowledge of Sikh history, but also promoted unity, equality, spirituality, devotion and selfless service. Dr Iqbal Singh Sakrodi, educationist and sociologist, was the guest speaker, who motivated the students to follow the core principles of Sikh philosophy as well as told them about teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Tejinder Singh Walia, Chairman and Director of the school, and his wife praised the students’ performances. They prompted them to advocate equality, social justice, service to humanity, and tolerance for other religions as the essential message of Sikhism is spiritual devotion and reverence at all times, while practicing the ideals of honesty, compassion, humility and generosity in everyday life.

