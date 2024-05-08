Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur

Students of the school have clinched top ranks by getting good percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), showcasing exceptional academic prowess and dedication. The prestigious national-level examination, known for its rigorous testing of candidates’ understanding of physics, chemistry, and mathematics, witnessed students of the school shine amidst stiff competition. Students have appeared for both the session 1 and session 2 and got the final NTA scores as follows: Paras Bansal - 99.79, Gurnoor Singh - 98.79, Anwesha Goyal - 97.34 and Shivinder Singh - 92.01.
