Goldenites excel in quiz

Golden Bells Public School, Sector - 77 Mohali, students excelled once again with an outstanding performance in the Punjab District Level 'Bharat Ko Jano Inter Quiz Competition' held at Khalsa College, Phase-3A, Mohali. About 12 teams from Punjab district participated in the competition. Goldenites excelled at the Junior Level, securing first position with Angel (Class VIII) and Smisthi (Class VIII) leading the team. The senior team also achieved first position with 130 marks, comprising Amandeep Singh (Class XII) and Khushi Chetry (Class IX). The competition was challenging, covering current affairs, history, sports, religion, geography and more. Our teams outperformed others, earning selection for the Punjab state-level competition. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) congratulated the teams, teacher Neha Mehra and acknowledged their hard work and determination.

