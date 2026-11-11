‘Golf on Wheels’ at Shishu Niketan Public School, Chandigarh

Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 43-A, Chandigarh, hosted ‘Golf on Wheels’, a National School Outreach and Grassroots Golf Development Programme by the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL). The programme introduced over 400 students to golf, offering them an exciting opportunity to experience an Olympic sport on the school campus. The session was conducted by Saanya and her team, who introduced students to the fundamentals of golf through expert demonstrations and hands-on putting activities. Students enthusiastically took up the golf clubs, explored basic techniques and experienced the thrill of putting under the guidance of the team. Beyond introducing students to a new sporting discipline, the programme highlighted the importance of concentration, patience, discipline, confidence and sportsmanship. It also provided a platform to identify promising young talent for the IGPL City Putt-Putt Championship. The school Principal, Ramneek Kaur Malhotra, appreciated IGPL’s efforts in taking golf to schools and providing students with an opportunity to explore a sport that is not commonly accessible to young learners. She emphasised that such initiatives broaden students’ sporting horizons, encourage them to discover new interests and nurture their potential. The programme proved to be an enriching sporting experience, reinforcing the school’s commitment to providing diverse opportunities for holistic development and encouraging students to explore, participate and excel beyond conventional sporting disciplines.