Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

The Book Readers club of school organised a special programme to celebrate 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Inter-house competition was conducted on this occasion. Ramandeep Kaur, senior teacher of the school presented programme on Guru ‘s message through sakhis relating to life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Harsirat Kaur, a student of Class VI delivered a speech on Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings. Students made "Ek Omkaar" symbol. Director/Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of club members and students. Gurdial Singh, Chairman of school , emphasised on the need to follow the teachings of the Gurui to attain success and harmony in life.