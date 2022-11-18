Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

Dr CV Raman Club of the school organised a special science festival for primary to secondary classes. As many as 300 students participated. Relevant projects and models on maths and science were displayed in the exhibition. In science Lovejeet Kaur (Class X) and Amninder Singh (Class V) got the first position and Palakpreet Kaur (Class X) obtained the second position. In maths exhibition, Anmolpreet Kaur (Class VI) and Lovejeet Kaur (Class X) got first and second positions, respectively. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the subject teachers for the excellent work and also distributed certificates to the winners. Chairman Gurdial Singh encourage and inspired the students to take part in such programmes in future. He also praised the efforts of subject teachers Ramanjot Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, Sukhmanjeet Kaur, Satnam Singh and Hardeep Singh.
