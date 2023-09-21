Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

Dr CV Raman Club of the school organised a special assembly on World Ozone Day. Samreet Kaur of Class IX gave an informative speech on the day. A quiz competition was also held on the occasion. Seeratjot Kaur of Class IX was announced the quiz star of the day. A poster-making competition was organised for students of classes III to X. Bhavneet Kaur, Anmolpreet Kaur and Subpreet Kaur of Class VI obtained first, second and third positions, respectively. Ramjot Kaur, patron of the club, played an active role in organising the event. Principal Amandeep Singh appreciated the efforts of the club members and inspired them to participate in such events in future too. Jasbinder Kaur honoured the winners.