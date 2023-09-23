Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

The Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Social Service Club of the school organised a special training programme on first aid to make students aware of the need of timely help to victims of accidents and other natural and unnatural incidents. The main motto of the training programme was “Your timely action can save a life”. The training programme was conducted according to the “First Aid and Safety” manual issued by the CBSE. A basic training was conducted for Class VI to VIII by Pawanpreet Singh, patron of the club, under the guidance of Principal Amandeep Singh. The training students were divided into four teams with their team leaders. Firstly, demo for the four teams was conducted. After demonstration, first aid and safety competition was held to commemorate the death anniversary of Bhai Kanhaiya ji. Lakshdeep Singh’s B team of Class VII was declared to be the best team. Gurdial Singh, former secretary, District Red Cross, gave away merit certificates to the winners.
