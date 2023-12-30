Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

The school observed the martyrdom day of Chaar Sahibzade. The chairman, director and principal of the school paid floral tributes to Chaar Sahibzaade. Students also paid tributes with the beautiful shabad, “Kidhar gya mera lal ji”. Students gave motivational speeches in English and Punjabi on the life history of Chaar Sahibzade. Principal Amandeep Singh gave a speech encouraging students to follow the path of truth and wisdom to become better human beings.

