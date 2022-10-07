Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Rabindra Nath Tagore Club of the school arranged a special assembly to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. Samreet Kaur of Class VIII presented a talk on the history and significance of Gandhi Jayanti. She stressed the importance of love, tolerance and non-violence preached by Mahatma Gandhi. Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII presented a poem on teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. A poster-making competition was conducted for Class VI to X relating to Gandhi Jayanti. Manpreet Kaur (Class VIII), Kulnoor Kaur (Class VIII) and Simranjit Kaur (Class IX) obtained first, second and third positions, respectively. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the club. Chairman Gurdial Singh in his message, explained the power of love, peace and non-violence, propagated by Mahatma Gandhi.
