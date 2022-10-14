Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

Bhai Ghaniya Ji Social Welfare Club of the school organised a special awareness programme in the morning assembly to observe International Day of the Girl Child. Ramandeep Kaur, teacher patron of the club, presented a detailed talk on the history and importance of the day. She told that UNO Assembly resolved to observe the day from October 11, 2012, and this year's theme is "Our time is now - Our rights, our future". Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII presented a speech on the day and Harmeen Kaur of Class VIII recited a poem about the rights of girl child. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the club members and inspired the students to be aware of the rights of girls.
