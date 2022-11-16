Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Readers Club of the school organised a Literature Utsav 2022 (part 2) dedicated to the renowned Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalavi to identify and nurture the artistic and creative talent of the students. Inter-house contests in poetry and short story writing, folk song singing, were held for primary and secondary classes. These students also presented their impressions and views on books and newspapers recently read by them. Harmeen Kaur of Class VIII was declared the best poet, Khushdeep Kaur of Class IX the best Mini story writer and Prabhnoor Kaur of Class VI was adjudged the best book reader and Sarabsukhdeep Kaur of Class V the best newspaper reader respectively . Armandeep Kaur and Saraddeep Kaur of Class IV were adjudged as best folk singers. A book reading corner was the main attraction of the utsav. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the students and teachers for this creative programme.