Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school organised a colourful and joyful Baal Utsav on the campus. The programme started with a choreography on religious song. Dr Navreet Kaur Medical Officer, Amritsar, inaugurated the event. The special attraction was baby show activities which included baby crawling, baby ramp walk and baby dance show. Ahembir Singh and Harneet Kaur were crowned baby prince and baby princess, respectively. Fancy dress, folk song and solo dance completions were also held. Parvinder Kaur, PCS Deputy, Supdt of Police, Women Cell, Batala, was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners. Chairman Gurdial Singh and Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur graced the occasion.