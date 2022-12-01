Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school's Bhai Ghaniya Ji Social Welfare Club organised a special assembly to observe National Communal Harmony Flag Day. Kawalpreet Kaur, patron teacher of the club, presented a detailed talk on the day. Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII administered communal harmony pledge on this occasion. Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur gave the message to students and teachers to respect all religions, caste and creed. Students and teachers collected 3000 as a donation through the sale of communal harmony flags. School Chairman Gurdial Singh presided over the function and appreciated the efforts of club members, teachers and students for participating in this welfare campaign.